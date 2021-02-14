Dether (DTH) Price Tops $0.0082 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $700,779.80 and $2,264.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

