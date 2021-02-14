Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

DTCWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

