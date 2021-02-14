Dev Protocol Price Hits $5.70 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $535,097.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for $5.70 or 0.00012160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

