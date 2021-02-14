DEX (DEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.19 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $44.83 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.86 or 0.00980511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00050985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.55 or 0.05207535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

