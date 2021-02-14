DEXTools Market Cap Hits $27.23 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $27.23 million and approximately $546,031.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00273964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00086763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00073813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187612 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056392 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.