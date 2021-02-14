dForce USDx Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $3,758.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,683.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $728.43 or 0.01496263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.90 or 0.00546173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004008 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

dForce USDx (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars.

