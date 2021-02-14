dHedge DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $3.28 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $22.57 million and $3.28 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00006723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.27 or 0.00928316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.45 or 0.05002235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00017044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

DHT is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.