DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.12 Million

Analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post sales of $66.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.28 million to $67.97 million. DHT reported sales of $152.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $337.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.86 million to $365.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $405.74 million, with estimates ranging from $403.39 million to $408.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

DHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

DHT stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $877.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DHT by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in DHT by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $957,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

