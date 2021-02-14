DIA (DIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.80 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One DIA token can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00005601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $76.89 million and approximately $41.80 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00271495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00085900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00089798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00098818 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00185256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.68 or 0.89309320 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

