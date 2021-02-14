Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,216.67 ($42.03).

DGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,009 ($39.31) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,170 ($41.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,946.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,774.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 145.83%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 831 shares of company stock worth $2,483,008.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.