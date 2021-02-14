Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Diageo has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.