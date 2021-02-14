Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) vs. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Critical Contrast

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamondback Energy and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 1 2.92 SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus price target of $65.27, indicating a potential downside of 5.57%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 2.75 $240.00 million $6.93 9.97 SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.29 $114.66 million $9.74 0.72

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -135.48% 5.10% 3.06% SilverBow Resources -161.26% -17.94% -5.52%

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats SilverBow Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's total acreage position was approximately 455,378 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,127,575 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 2,656 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,161 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 814,224 gross acres and 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, such as 867 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

