Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 257,191 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 6.28% of Diana Shipping worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 270,080 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

