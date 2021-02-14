DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Shares of DKS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,772. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $815,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

