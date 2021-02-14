Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 74,609,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

