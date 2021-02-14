DIGG (DIGG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $61,317.63 or 1.24217104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $130.16 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00276023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00086439 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,653.50 or 0.92484762 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00059601 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,123 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

DIGG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

