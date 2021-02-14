DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $57,655.41

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. DIGG has a market cap of $122.39 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,655.41 or 1.22547574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00269792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00077696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00191232 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,253.15 or 0.85558767 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,123 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

