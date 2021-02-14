Digital Gold Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $861,660.15 and approximately $443,288.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $63.69 or 0.00130760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

