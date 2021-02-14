Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $654,649.55 and approximately $159.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.23 or 0.00472046 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.