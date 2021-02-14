DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.35 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $21.79 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.95 or 0.00482235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030850 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004650 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,289.06 or 0.02645765 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.