Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Cap of $121,282.61

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $121,282.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.79 or 0.03674270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.00420493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.28 or 0.01401798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.35 or 0.00484881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.23 or 0.00444101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00303329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,969,473 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.