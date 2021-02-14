DigitalNote Trading Up 90.7% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 90.7% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $858,168.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.55 or 0.00483889 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,029,289,084 coins and its circulating supply is 4,872,812,288 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

