Digitex City Hits Market Cap of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Digitex City token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.47 or 0.00918862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.65 or 0.04910096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

