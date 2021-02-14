Digitex Futures Market Cap Hits $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.00974359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.95 or 0.05221328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

