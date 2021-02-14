Digitex Token Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $6.60 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.76 or 0.00927381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.13 or 0.04970940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.