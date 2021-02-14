DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $341.77 on Top Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $40.26 million and approximately $131,202.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $341.77 or 0.00707543 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00937034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049923 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.73 or 0.05137688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 117,796 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

