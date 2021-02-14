Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 2nd

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 2nd. The 15-1 split was announced on Friday, January 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $686.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.64. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $690.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

