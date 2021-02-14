DMM: Governance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $1.26 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00931731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049998 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.21 or 0.05103780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,516,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,176,670 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.