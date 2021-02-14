DMScript (DMST) Price Up 94.5% This Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One DMScript token can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $748,498.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 94.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00278590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00090619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00095582 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,629.49 or 0.91320751 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059400 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

DMScript can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.