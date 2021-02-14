DMScript Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar. One DMScript token can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $789,034.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00074328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00192133 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.31 or 0.83659092 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

DMScript can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.