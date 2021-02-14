Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 51.7% in January

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 638,600 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the January 14th total of 420,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

DSS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 11,930,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.08. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.