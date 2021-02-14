Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 51.7% in January

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 638,600 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the January 14th total of 420,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

DSS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 11,930,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.08. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.97.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.