DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 14th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $7.03 on Friday, reaching $263.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,224. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,983 shares of company stock valued at $91,629,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

