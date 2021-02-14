Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0634 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.13 billion and $4.01 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.14 or 0.00441577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,372,844,601 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

