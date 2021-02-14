Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $198.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

