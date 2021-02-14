Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $198.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

