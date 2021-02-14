Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

DPZ opened at $385.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.