Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,319 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.96.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $385.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.22 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

