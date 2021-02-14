Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.86. 202,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,228. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025 over the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

