Donut Price Reaches $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $54,825.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Donut has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One Donut token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00280772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00097675 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185306 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

