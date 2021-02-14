Doyle Wealth Management Sells 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,843.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,670.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

