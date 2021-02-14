DPRating Market Cap Reaches $688,156.56 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $688,156.56 and approximately $51,836.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

