DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for about 1.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,974 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

