Dragon Coins Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 46% against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $2,108.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.13 or 0.00979806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.69 or 0.05239275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

