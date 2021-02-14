Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Short Interest Down 37.0% in January

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DGNS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 70,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

