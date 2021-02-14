DragonVein (DVC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.97 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One DragonVein token can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $1.97 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,865.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $688.26 or 0.01408462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00525261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00040521 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004352 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars.

