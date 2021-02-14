DREP Trading 61.8% Higher This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $32.88 million and approximately $351,275.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

