DSLA Protocol Market Cap Tops $14.15 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $777,956.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00933483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049111 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.53 or 0.04975874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,378,608,165 tokens. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

