DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $9,219.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001727 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.