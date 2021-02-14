Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00091859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00082376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00096753 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00059922 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,458.25 or 0.90579047 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

