Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Tops $1.78 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 347.8% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $55.73 million and $4.75 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

